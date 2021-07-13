Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.96.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.42. 138,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,704,624. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $199.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

