China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) and ADOMANI (NYSE:ADOM) Critical Comparison

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) and ADOMANI (NYSE:ADOM) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

China Automotive Systems has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADOMANI has a beta of 4.17, indicating that its share price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Automotive Systems and ADOMANI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems -0.37% 0.58% 0.27% ADOMANI -493.66% -30.55% -27.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for China Automotive Systems and ADOMANI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 ADOMANI 0 0 0 0 N/A

China Automotive Systems presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.97%. Given China Automotive Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe China Automotive Systems is more favorable than ADOMANI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 63.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of ADOMANI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Automotive Systems and ADOMANI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $417.64 million 0.36 -$4.98 million ($0.05) -96.80 ADOMANI $620,000.00 170.69 -$4.39 million N/A N/A

ADOMANI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Automotive Systems.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats ADOMANI on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts. China Automotive Systems, Inc. also markets automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as provides after sales services, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Jingzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About ADOMANI

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

