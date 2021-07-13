China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.13. China Carbon Graphite Group shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 17,108 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15.

About China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI)

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China. Its graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.