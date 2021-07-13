China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Shares Down 6.2%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) shares fell 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.71. 5,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 50,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79.

China Construction Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CICHF)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.