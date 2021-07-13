China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) Short Interest Update

China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS RNHEF remained flat at $$0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Dili Group has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28.

About China Dili Group

China Dili Group, an investment holding company, engages in operating, leasing, and managing agriculture wholesale markets in the People's Republic of China. It operates 10 wholesale markets in Harbin, Shenyang, Shouguang, Guiyang, Qiqihar, Mudanjiang, and Hangzhou. The company was formerly known as Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to China Dili Group in June 2019.

