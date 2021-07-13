Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $6.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,615.56 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,067.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,617.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,417.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 113.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matt Carey acquired 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securiti raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,664.81.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.