Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.53.

Shares of TSE CHR traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.63. The company had a trading volume of 223,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,134. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$749.44 million and a P/E ratio of 37.95. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$202.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.50 million. Research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer purchased 103,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$496,175.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$664,451.78.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

