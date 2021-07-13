Christy Dipietro Purchases 3,000 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00.

Shares of ALG stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,898. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.90. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.52 and a 1-year high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

