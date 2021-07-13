Christy Dipietro Purchases 3,000 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00.
Shares of ALG stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,898. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.90. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.52 and a 1-year high of $165.98.
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
ALG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Alamo Group Company Profile
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.
See Also: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.