Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD stock opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.09. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

