Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Short Interest Down 99.1% in June

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the June 15th total of 34,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IV alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCIV traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,026,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,781,986. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.