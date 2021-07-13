CIBC Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$145.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$146.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNR. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CSFB set a C$122.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.77.

Shares of CNR traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$131.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$132.23. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$121.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

