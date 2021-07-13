Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $14,436,495.36 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36.

CIEN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 936,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,116. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.57.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.