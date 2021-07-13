Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 248,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,118. Cincinnati Bell has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

