Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 78.46 ($1.03). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 9,607,025 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CINE shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cineworld Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 89.86 ($1.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 271.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90.

In other news, insider Ashley Steel purchased 15,191 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

