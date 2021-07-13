Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 403,911 shares.The stock last traded at $389.32 and had previously closed at $392.07.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.74.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

