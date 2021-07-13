CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Short Interest Down 99.5% in June

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 838,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in CIT Group by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.06.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,072. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.89. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.56.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

