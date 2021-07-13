Citigroup Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) to Neutral

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,998. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.34. The company has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $280.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,566 shares of company stock worth $15,067,189. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

