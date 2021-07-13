Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CFG stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

