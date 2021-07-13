City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Increases Dividend to GBX 22 Per Share

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CLIG traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 548 ($7.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,206. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 539.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of £277.72 million and a P/E ratio of 18.27. City of London Investment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 376 ($4.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 560 ($7.32).

In related news, insider Barry M. Olliff sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($7.06), for a total transaction of £232,200 ($303,370.79). Also, insider Peter E. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 539 ($7.04) per share, with a total value of £26,950 ($35,210.35).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

