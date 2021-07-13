City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 480,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,609,000 after buying an additional 49,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 38,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 85,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 18.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 143,590 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 74,923 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,808. The company has a market capitalization of $532.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.94.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. As a group, analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.