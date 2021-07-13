Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CCTC remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5,155,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,047. Clean Coal Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

Get Clean Coal Technologies alerts:

About Clean Coal Technologies

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the developing and selling patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel worldwide. It has three processes in intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter from bituminous and subbituminous coals, and lignite; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal, and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Coal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Coal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.