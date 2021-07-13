Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLNE. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $8,533,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

