ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Sold by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC lessened its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,579 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund accounts for approximately 2.4% of Aristides Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.20. 16,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,857. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

