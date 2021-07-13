Clene (NYSE:CLNN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Clene Inc. (NYSE:CLNN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $13.50. Clene shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 45,197 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director David J. Matlin acquired 207,684 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92.

About Clene (NYSE:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

