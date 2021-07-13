ClinTex CTi Trading 19.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $11.83 million and $372,033.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.10 or 0.00889305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005363 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClinTex CTi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClinTex CTi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.