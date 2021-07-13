CloakCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $27,426.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $27,426.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001150 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00050123 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00032192 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,666,440 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

