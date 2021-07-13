Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Now Covered by Analysts at Argus

Equities researchers at Argus began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare stock opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.43 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.26.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,095,253 shares of company stock worth $95,132,288. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,465,000 after buying an additional 132,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after buying an additional 4,319,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $337,085,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after buying an additional 79,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.