Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,572. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $59,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $73,143.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

