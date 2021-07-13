Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.
Shares of GLQ stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. 177,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,039. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.31.
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile
