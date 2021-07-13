Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.44. 284,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,757. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $13.11.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.