CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 683.9% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,701,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMGO remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,917. CMG Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

