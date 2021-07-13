CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 683.9% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,701,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CMGO remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,917. CMG Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.
CMG Holdings Group Company Profile
