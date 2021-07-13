CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 36,969.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 151,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

