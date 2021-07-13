Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) and Crimson Wine Group (NYSE:CWGL) Head to Head Contrast

Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) and Crimson Wine Group (NYSE:CWGL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Amatil and Crimson Wine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Amatil N/A N/A N/A Crimson Wine Group -8.06% -2.31% -1.95%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Coca-Cola Amatil and Crimson Wine Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Amatil 0 1 1 0 2.50 Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coca-Cola Amatil and Crimson Wine Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Amatil $4.68 billion 1.56 $260.32 million $0.50 20.14 Crimson Wine Group $64.11 million 3.13 -$6.41 million N/A N/A

Coca-Cola Amatil has higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.2% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Coca-Cola Amatil has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coca-Cola Amatil beats Crimson Wine Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola Amatil

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits. The company offers its beverages under the Sprite, Fanta, Lift, Kirks, Deep Spring, Mount Franklin, Pump, Powerade, Barista Bros, Fuze Tea, Keri Juice, Monster, Mother, Schweppes, and Jim brands; and alcohol products under the Jim Beam, Makers Mark, Canadian Club, Fiji Bitter, Fiji Gold, Rekorderlig Cider, Vonu Premium Lager, Yenda, and Pressman's Cider, Fortune Favours, Molson Coors, Miller Chill, Feral, Blue Moon, Vonu Premium Lager, Canadian Club, and Roku brands. The company was formerly known as Amatil Limited and changed its name to Coca-Cola Amatil Limited in 1989. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally. It sells its products under Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brands. The company exports its products to 30 countries. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

