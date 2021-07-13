Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.53

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and traded as high as $22.07. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 28,811 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $32,337.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,402 shares in the company, valued at $343,341.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

