Cogeco Communications Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

CCA has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$129.75.

TSE:CCA opened at C$121.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$117.61. The company has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$89.90 and a twelve month high of C$132.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$634.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$631.45 million.

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total value of C$2,574,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,359,449. Also, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total value of C$189,342.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 720 shares in the company, valued at C$85,471.20. Insiders have sold a total of 25,505 shares of company stock worth $2,978,936 over the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

