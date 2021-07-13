Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Major Shareholder Acquires $213,694.20 in Stock

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) major shareholder Css Llc/Il purchased 52,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $213,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Css Llc/Il also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Css Llc/Il acquired 3,310 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $13,173.80.

Shares of NYSE MIE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. 10,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.91. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIE. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $128,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

