Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will report sales of $376.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.30 million and the highest is $398.40 million. Coherent posted sales of $298.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

COHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $12,732,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $257.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.49. Coherent has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

