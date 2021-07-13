Coinbase Global, Inc. (NYSE:COIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Coinbase Global, Inc. (NYSE:COIN) to report earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coinbase Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.60. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $10.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $12.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coinbase Global.

Shares of NYSE:COIN opened at $247.67 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54.

In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 17,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total transaction of $3,960,255.45.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

