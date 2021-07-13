Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:CFX opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 113.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.20. Colfax has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 209.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,866 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,606,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,381,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 16.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

