Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to post $4.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $3.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $17.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.