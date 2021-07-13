Colin Black Sells 25,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $4,793,250.00.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Colin Black sold 14,133 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.58, for a total value of $3,385,984.14.

On Friday, July 2nd, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $6,363,250.00.

CRWD traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.16. 2,239,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,892. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

