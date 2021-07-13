Collateral Pay (COLL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.29 Million

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 32% lower against the dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $303,990.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00044127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00115377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00158602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,825.59 or 0.99810899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00955158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,924,946 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.