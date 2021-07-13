Color Platform (CLR) Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Color Platform has a market cap of $365,199.14 and approximately $33.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 35.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,845.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.59 or 0.01405511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00413233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00085835 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000218 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

