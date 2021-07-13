ColossusXT Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $6,987.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001672 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008762 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001701 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,014,116,498 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.