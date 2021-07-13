Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 104.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,694 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,176,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 537,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,108,000 after buying an additional 74,782 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 286,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.83 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

