Comerica Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMA. Citigroup raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.98.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.71. Comerica has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

