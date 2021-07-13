Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.