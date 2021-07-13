Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CODYY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. 27,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,311. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

