Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 983.3% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGDDY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

MGDDY traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.23. 73,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,677. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

