Comparing Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) and Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bouygues and Alberton Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bouygues 2.65% 8.11% 2.32% Alberton Acquisition N/A -10.80% -3.53%

Bouygues has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bouygues and Alberton Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bouygues $39.63 billion 1.83 $795.04 million $2.09 18.22 Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $30,000.00 N/A N/A

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Alberton Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bouygues and Alberton Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bouygues 0 2 2 0 2.50 Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bouygues beats Alberton Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen. It also engages in the construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; fitting of road safety and signaling equipment; and laying and maintenance of pipes and pipelines. In addition, the company produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary TV channels; operates TV Breizh, Histoire, UshuaÃ¯a, and Serieclub channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; produces cinemas; operates la seine musicale entertainment and concert venue; and licenses, publishes, and boards games, as well as musical and events. Further, it offers telecom services; mobile and fixed Internet services; and Bbox Miami, an Android box for TV. Bouygues SA was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

